Why Using the Linux Terminal is Not As Good As It Sound

Linux users often hear phrases like “the terminal is faster” or “real Linux users don’t rely on the GUI.” While these statements are common in online communities, they rarely reflect how people actually use Linux in daily life. Most users browse the web, manage files, edit documents, connect external devices, and install apps without ever touching the command line.

For everyday computing, the graphical interface is usually the most comfortable path. It is visual, discoverable, and forgiving. If you want to move a document, rename a set of photos, preview a video, or open a PDF, there is no reason to memorize commands when you can simply click.

Terminal Isn’t About Speed

One of the biggest misconceptions in the Linux community is that the terminal is inherently faster. That may be true for experienced users who already know dozens of commands, but in general it is not. Typing commands, remembering flags, or referencing documentation takes time and mental effort. Graphical interfaces present actions visually and let users explore options without needing to memorize syntax. The terminal becomes valuable not because it is quicker, but because there are situations where the GUI cannot do the job, or doing it graphically becomes inefficient or impossible.

Take software installation as an example. You can easily install most apps through software centers like GNOME Software, KDE Discover, or distribution-specific app stores. You simply search, click, and wait for the installation to finish. It is simple and familiar. However, not all packages appear in these stores. This is one of the cases where the terminal becomes irreplaceable.

When the Terminal Is Irreplaceable

There are areas where the terminal is irreplaceable because graphical tools do not provide the same depth or flexibility. Continuing with the installation example, certain development builds, niche utilities, or distro-specific packages may only exist in repositories or manual formats. Some distributions even rely heavily on CLI package managers as their reliable source of truth. In these cases, the terminal is not the faster option, it is the only option that works consistently and universally.

Remote administration is another clear example. SSH allows users to manage servers in a low-bandwidth environment without graphical overhead. There is no realistic GUI alternative that provides the same level of control, portability, and reliability.

The same applies to system logs and internals. While some graphical tools show basic summaries, administrators often depend on commands such as journalctl , dmesg , and systemctl status , which reveal detailed information and full system context.

In addition, the terminal lets you automate repeated actions. Shell scripts, cron jobs, aliases, and functions can reduce long sequences into a single command. Once set up, these save time every day and help sustain a consistent workflow.

GUI Is More User-Friendly

Despite those niche use cases, most people still prefer graphical interfaces for a reason. Linux desktops have matured significantly over the past decade. You can now spend years on Linux distros like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, or Fedora without opening a terminal at all. These operating systems are specifically designed to ensure you never have to touch the command line. They provide graphical tools for updates, backups, and driver installations.

Tasks such as image editing, cropping photos, arranging layouts, or creating simple designs benefit from immediate visual feedback. Also, tools like GIMP, Inkscape, or even the basic image viewer let you see exactly what you’re doing. You don’t need to type dimensions or repeat commands to check the results.

Furthermore, detailed document creation benefits greatly from the GUI as well. Word processors like LibreOffice Writer let you format text, insert images, adjust spacing, and create tables while seeing the results instantly.

Simple tasks like managing multiple windows or applications, media consumption, email management, and gaming also rely on the graphical environment. For users who are new to Linux, the GUI is a great fit as it reduces confusion.

You Don’t Need Terminal Knowledge to Use Linux

Finally, there is a misconception that Linux users must know terminal commands to use the system. That may have been true many years ago, but modern Linux distributions have moved far beyond that limitation. Millions of Linux users install software through app stores, manage devices through setting panels, update systems automatically, and mount drives with file managers — all without learning a single command. You do not need the terminal unless their problem goes beyond what the graphical environment can handle.

Final Thoughts

The terminal is a precise and powerful tool, but for most day-to-day computer usage, the GUI is faster, easier, and infinitely more pleasant to use. Ultimately, the best way to use Linux is the way that helps you get your work done with the least amount of friction.

Produced with AI assistance. Reviewed by the Make Tech Easier editorial team before publication. See our editorial policy and about page.