Stop Using Outdated Docker Images – How I Used WUD to Track Container Updates

Keeping Docker containers updated was manageable when I only had a few services. But as my setup grew, things quickly got messy. Each container has its own tags and release cycles, which means that I need to constantly jump between Docker Hub and GitHub just to see if anything have changed. I needed a better way to keep my containers updated without constant manual checking. That’s when I started using What’s Up Docker (WUD). WUD monitors running containers, compares them against the latest registry tags, and presents everything in a simple dashboard. It doesn’t force updates; instead, it gives you the information you need to decide when to take action.

How What’s Up Docker (WUD) Works

WUD is a lightweight tool that monitors your Docker containers without changing them. It only tracks the containers you choose by adding a label (for example, wud.watch=true ) in your “docker-compose.yml” file. This keeps the dashboard simple and clutter-free.

Once WUD detects a container, it compares the local image with the latest version available in the registry. It understands version rules, so you can choose which updates to track, such as minor updates only, while ignoring major breaking changes. Finally, the web dashboard shows all results and clearly marks containers as up to date or needing updates.

Setting Up WUD Is Easy

Setting up WUD is simple. You can run WUD using a small and simple “docker-compose.yml” file. To do this, first create a directory to store WUD data and move into it using the cd command:

mkdir wud && cd wud

Inside this directory, create a “docker-compose.yml” file and add the following configuration:

services: wud: image: getwud/wud:latest container_name: wud security_opt: - no-new-privileges=true read_only: true restart: unless-stopped volumes: - /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock:ro - ./store:/store:rw ports: - "3000:3000" environment: WUD_BASE_URL: http://localhost:3000

Note: I keep the setup minimal and focused on local monitoring. You can add notifications later using triggers.

Finally, run the following command to start WUD container in the background:

docker compose up -d

Once the setup is complete and the container is running, you can now access WUD at http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

Seeing Everything at a Glance: Exploring the WUD Dashboard

When you access the WUD dashboard, the home page immediately shows a clear overview of containers, watchers, registries, and triggers, making it easy to understand what WUD monitors and how everything connects.

Containers are the heart of WUD. This is where you can see all your running Docker containers, along with their current image versions and update status.

WUD clearly shows whether a container is up-to-date or if a newer image is available, so you don’t have to manually check tags or changelogs.

Watchers represent the Docker hosts that WUD is monitoring. In my setup, a watcher defines how WUD connects to Docker, including the Docker socket location, how often updates are checked, and optional cron schedules. This is useful when you are monitoring multiple hosts or environments, because each watcher can be configured independently.

Registries define where container images come from. These are the upstream image sources, such as Docker Hub, GitHub Container Registry, or GitLab. By configuring registries, you can control how WUD authenticates and pulls version information, which is especially helpful when working with private images.

Triggers decide what happens when an update is detected. Instead of automatically updating containers, WUD lets you stay in control.

You can configure triggers to send emails, fire webhooks, run scripts, or send notifications to services like Telegram, Discord, Slack, or Pushover.

This way, WUD helps you review, decide, and act exactly the way you want when managing updates in a real production or self-hosted environment, rather than blindly updating containers.

WUD Offers Built-In Authentication and Security

Another thing I like most about WUD is its approach to authentication and security. It lets me use OAuth or basic authentication, configure everything through environment variables, protect access with hashed passwords, and even run multiple WUD instances by using separate variable names for local or remote Docker hosts.

Why I Prefer Visibility With WUD Over Full Automation

The main advantage of WUD for me is visibility without risk. I no longer want blind automation that could break services during business hours. WUD tells me exactly which containers are outdated, whether it’s a minor patch or major release, and lets me plan updates during safe windows.

Before WUD, I spent hours every week checking container versions, comparing tags, and reading changelogs. Now, I open the WUD dashboard and immediately see:

Which containers are up-to-date

Which ones have new minor or major versions

Which images are from private registries and need authentication

This clarity helps me prioritize updates and plan maintenance windows efficiently. Additionally, triggers allow automated notifications without touching containers. For instance, I get an email alert when a critical container has a security patch. I can then schedule the update instead of reacting in a rush.

This way, WUD turns a messy, manual task into a workflow I can quickly scan and handle with confidence. Moreover, staying on top of updates matters, but refining my Docker habits has made managing everything much easier and more productive.

What’s Up Docker Price: Free Download