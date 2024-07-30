How to Use read Command in Linux

Sometimes while interacting with your Linux system you may need to prompt users for input or read input from files, or even want to set timeouts. You can perform these tasks and many others with the read command and its various options.

This article will teach you the basics of read command and its options using numerous code examples.

What Is the Read Command

In Linux, you can use the read command to capture user input or read a line from standard input (stdin). This command reads the total number of bytes from the given file descriptor and stores them in the buffer. After that, it returns the number of bytes read, zero, or an error.

For example, if the number or count is zero, it refers to the end of the file. But on success, it returns the number of bytes read. If the read command finds some errors, it returns -1.

Before exploring the read command options, let’s first look at the syntax of the read command:

read [options] [name…]

Here, the options parameter specifies various flags that are used to modify the behavior of the read command. Furthermore, the name parameter specifies the name of multiple variables that are used to store the input. If no names are provided, the input is retained in the $REPLY bash variable.

Read Command Options

The Bash read command has many options to control user input. Some options don’t need extra parameters, while others do.

Let’s explore some options we can use with the read command:

Options Descriptions -a It stores the input as an array instead of separate variables. -s Runs silently, meaning input is not displayed on the terminal -e enables readline library support, allowing reading the input line -i provides an initial input value that appears at the prompt when using readline -p displays the specified prompt before reading the input -u reads from a specified file descriptor rather than the standard input (stdin) -d allows you to specify an input line delimiter instead of the default newline character -t sets a timeout period for input; if the input is not received within this time, read returns a failure -r when set, backslashes are not treated as escape characters -n reads only the specified number of characters

Type the following command to output the read command help menu:

head --help

How to Read Input Using Read Command

The most simple way to use the read command is to use it without any arguments or options. When you execute the read command alone, it will ask you to provide the input that you want to read. After providing input, it will exit and store it in its default variable named REPLY .

Let’s take this as an example:

read

Now, after providing input, let’s display it using the echo command:

echo $REPLY

While reading the input value, you can also store it in any other specific variables. For example, to store the result into a variable, type the read command followed by the variable name:

read variable1

Now, to display the result, you need to use the echo command with the variable that stores your value:

echo $variable1

Reading Multiple Values

There is no direct way to read multiple values using the read command. However, you can split the single input sentence into multiple words and store them in different variables.

Let’s consider the following example:

read variable1 variable2 variable3

Here, you store the first word of the sentence in the first variable, and the second word in the second variable, and all the remaining words in the last provided variable.

Let’s return the output using the following command:

echo

Reading From a File

While read is primarily for user input, you can also use it to read lines from a file. To do this, simply use the while loop, echo command, and read command followed by a specific variable name: