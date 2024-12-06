To avoid any confusion, I must first state that this article is dealing with the man and tldr commands in Linux. While man pages are incredibly detailed, they can be intimidating, especially for those just starting out. Instead, you can use the tldr command to get a short, simple, and easy-to-understand explanation of any Linux command.

In this guide, we’ll dive deep into what tldr is, how to use it, and why it’s a better alternative to the traditional man command.

The Man Command

The man command, referred to manual, is the traditional way to access documentation for commands in Unix-like operating systems. When you type man along with a command, it pulls up the manual page for that specific command, providing detailed information about its usage, options, and examples.

For example, you can get a detailed overview of the ls command by executing this:

man ls

This opens a manual page listing all the available options. The information is organized into sections like NAME, SYNOPSIS, DESCRIPTION, OPTIONS, and EXAMPLES. While this structure makes it easy to navigate, it can also be quite extensive.

The man command can be incredibly useful for advanced users who need in-depth knowledge, but it may feel like wading through a vast amount of text for beginners or even intermediate users. The sheer volume of information can overwhelm you, and you can easily lose your way in it.

What Is Tldr?

tldr stands for too long; didn’t read, a phrase originating on the internet to describe a summary of a long text piece. Unlike man pages, tldr pages focus on the most useful options and provide clear, real-world examples.

For example, when you run tldr ls in the terminal, the tldr command will provide you with a brief overview of the ls command, along with some of its most commonly used options:

tldr ls

As you can see, tldr pages are much more concise and to the point, making it easier for new users to quickly understand and start using a command.

How to Use Tldr

To access tldr pages conveniently, install a supported client. One of the main clients is Node.js, which serves as the original client for the tldr project. To explore other client applications available for different platforms, you can refer to the TLDR clients wiki page.

You can install Node.js using the package manager corresponding to your Linux distribution. For example, on Debian-based distributions such as Linux Mint or Ubuntu, run this:

sudo apt install nodejs npm

Once you’ve installed Node.js and its package manager npm, you can globally install the tldr client by running this:

sudo npm install -g tldr

If you prefer, you can also install tldr as a Snap package by executing:

sudo snap install tldr

After installation, the tldr client allows you to view simplified, easy-to-understand versions of command-line manual pages. For instance, to get a concise summary of the tar command, simply type:

tldr tar

You can also search for specific commands using keywords with the --search option:

tldr --search "Keyword"

Additionally, you can list all available commands using the -l option:

tldr -l

You can also simply run tldr in the terminal to explore all other tldr command options:

If you prefer a browser-based experience, the official tldr website offers the same content in a web-friendly format. It includes features like a search bar with autocomplete and labels indicating whether a command is specific to Linux or macOS.

Further, each help page also links to its source on GitHub, where you can suggest edits or improvements using GitHub’s built-in tools – no need to learn Git.

Why Tldr Is Better Than Man

tldr pages are designed to be easy to read and understand. They cut through the clutter, providing only the most essential information to get started with a command.

Unlike man pages, which often include every possible option and detail, tldr pages focus on practical examples. These examples show how you can use the command in real-world scenarios, which makes it easier to apply what you’ve learned.

tldr works on multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, making it a versatile tool you can use anywhere.

Wrapping Up

Whether you’re a beginner looking to start quickly or an advanced user who needs a quick refresher, tldr is an excellent addition to your toolkit.

However, remember that the tldr command is not a complete replacement for man pages. For a deep, technical understanding, always keep traditional manual pages as a comprehensive reference.

Image credit: Unsplash. All alterations and screenshots by Haroon Javed.

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