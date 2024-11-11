I’ll admit that using a Linux distro can seem daunting at first, but it’s actually quite straightforward once you get started. Thanks to the wide variety of Linux distros, many are designed to be similar to Windows and macOS, making the switch easier than ever. This beginner’s guide will provide you with the basics of using a Linux distro without diving deep into the terminal.

1. Try Out Various Linux Distributions

If you are worried that you might need to be a command-line expert to use Linux, let me assure you, that’s not true. While the terminal is a powerful tool, many modern Linux distros offer intuitive graphical user interfaces (GUIs) that allow you to perform tasks just as easily as you would on Windows or macOS.

Using GUIs can significantly enhance your experience as a beginner. For example, you can navigate through menus and options visually rather than memorizing commands. Additionally, you can install new applications and updates through the App Center and adjust your settings effortlessly from the Settings menu.

However, since there are so many Linux distributions out there, and each of them adds a different spin to Linux, it is best for you to try them out first before switching to it permanently. You can run it a couple of times from a USB just to see if it’s okay for you. If it is, you might consider keeping it. Here are some of the best Linux distros for Windows users, and here’s how you can easily create a bootable USB disk in Windows.

One of the first things you’ll want to do after setting up your Linux distro is to install new software. Fortunately, most user-friendly distros like Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and Zorin OS come with software centers that allow you to browse and install applications with just a few clicks. These software centers are similar to app stores on other operating systems.

To install software using the Software Center or App Center in Ubuntu, simply open it and search for the desired package. Click on the package and select Install to add it to your system.

3. Customize Your Desktop

Want to make Linux feel like your own? Almost all Linux distros come with a high level of customization, enabling you to change the look, feel, and behavior of the system to match your style.

For instance, Linux provides a huge selection of desktop environments such as Xfce, KDE, GNOME and Cinnamon that you can personalize based on your preferences. If you’re switching from Windows, you might find Cinnamon or KDE more familiar.

You can also customize themes, icons, and even font styles to give your system a unique appearance. For example, to change desktop icons or overall appearance, simply navigate to Settings -> Appearance or Ubuntu Desktop.

Additionally, you can download new themes from the Software Center or websites like GNOME Look. Experiment with different icon sets, themes, and fonts to give your desktop a distinctive look.

4. Managing Files

Managing files on Linux is similar to what you’re used to on Windows or macOS. Linux distros come with file managers like Nautilus (GNOME), Dolphin (KDE), or Nemo (Cinnamon). These file managers allow you to browse, copy, rename, move, and delete files just as you would on any other system.

For example, you can right-click in any directory and select New Folder to organize files, or use drag-and-drop and right-click options to copy or move files between directories.

However, Linux uses a different file system structure compared to Windows or macOS. Unlike Windows’ drive letters (C:, D:, etc.), Linux uses a unified file system starting from the root directory (/). The root directory is denoted by /, and you’ll find directories like “/home” for user files, “/etc” for system configurations, and “/usr” for system software.

Linux also has a robust permission system that lets you control who can read, write, or execute files. This is particularly useful for shared systems or for protecting sensitive files.

5. System Utilities and Settings

Linux distros include various system utilities that allow you to monitor system performance, manage network connections, and configure system settings.

For example, just like Task Manager in Windows, Linux offers system monitors (such as System Monitor in GNOME) that display resource usage, including CPU load and memory consumption. If you notice your system running slower, checking the System Monitor can help you troubleshoot performance issues.

You can also explore tools like GParted if you need to resize partitions or format new drives. Additionally, tools like Timeshift or Deja Dup provide simple interfaces for creating system snapshots or backing up important files effortlessly.

There’s also a Disk Utility tool for managing your storage. You can check available disk space, format drives, and even create backups of your system.

6. Do Programming and Text Editing

Linux is considered a favorite among programmers, offering a wide range of tools and environments for coding and text editing.

For simple text editing, you have numerous options catering to different preferences, such as Vim, Emacs, or more user-friendly editors like Gedit or Kate.

Furthermore, Linux supports a variety of integrated development environments (IDEs) that can be easily installed from the Software Center, including Visual Studio Code, PyCharm, and Eclipse. These IDEs often have helpful features like debugging tools, code completion, and integrated version control.

7. Don’t Be Afraid to Ask Questions

When you are a beginner, it’s only natural to have many questions. If you have somebody to answer them in person, you are lucky, but in most cases you need to find answers elsewhere. The best place to ask a question is Linux forums, such as LinuxQuestions.org or Ubuntu Forums. Alternatively, you can check if there are local forums in your language for your distro and ask your questions there.

Just to warn you, when you ask an easy question, you might get some rude responses from more experienced users, which isn’t nice. This is why, before you ask a question in a forum, you’d better search with Google first. Chances are somebody else has already had the same problem and has found the solution.

Wrapping up

Don’t be afraid to explore different distros and desktop environments. You can use live USBs or virtual machines to test them without committing to a full installation. As you keep learning to use Linux, you will become more comfortable, and you will become a Linux expert in no time.

Image credit: Unsplash. All alterations and screenshots by Haroon Javed.

Produced with AI assistance. Reviewed by the Make Tech Easier editorial team before publication. See our editorial policy and about page.