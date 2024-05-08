How to Install and Configure Proton Mail Desktop App on Linux

Proton Mail has launched its desktop applications for major platforms to facilitate its existing 100 million-plus users in sending and receiving encrypted emails. This desktop app will save them the hassle of searching, opening, and logging into the web app using a browser each time they need to check their inbox or send a mail.

If you don’t have a Proton Mail account and are wondering if it’s worth using, check out our article explaining email encryption, its importance, and Proton Mail.

This blog will teach you how to install the Proton Mail desktop app on your Linux machine and avail its free trial. Also, it’ll demonstrate how you can upgrade it to a paid plan or uninstall it.

Installing the Proton Mail Desktop App on Linux

Currently, Proton Mail offers a beta version of its desktop app for Linux. You can install this desktop app to synchronize your Proton Mail and Proton Calendar data. This desktop application provides all the features and security options that are available on its web app.

Visit the Proton Mail official website’s download page and scroll down to the Download desktop apps section. Click on the Download for Linux drop-down button and download the desktop app setup as per your destination.

Wait until the download completes.

Once the download completes, open the terminal and navigate to the directory containing this setup file:

cd /Downloads

Extract and install the Proton Mail desktop app with the following commands, as per your distribution:

# For Debian-based distributions sudo dpkg -i ProtonMail-desktop-beta.deb # For Red Hat-based distributions sudo rpm -i ProtonMail-desktop-beta.rpm

Once the installation is completed, you can run Proton Mail desktop application in your system.

Setting up Email in the Proton Mail Desktop App

After the installation, you can open the Proton Mail desktop application by clicking on the Show Applications button. Search for Proton Mail and double-click on the icon to open it.

On the login screen, provide your login credentials to Sign In. If you don’t have a Proton account, click Create account to open an account with Proton.

After the first successful login, if you are not a paid user, a pop-up will appear. You can then click on the Start free trial button to enjoy a 14-day free trial of the Proton Mail desktop app.

Afterward, you’ll notice some options in the left sidebar for setting up your email. Click on each of them, to understand and apply it as per your liking and needs.

Let’s cover what each option means. The Discover privacy features option provides you with details about its privacy features, such as protection from trackers, for your eyes only, and blocking unsavory senders.

You can use the Auto-forward Gmail option to log in to your Gmail account and forward your Gmail emails to your Proton Mail account. This option will allow you to detect any malicious link or tracker in the mail.

You can also update your login email of online accounts from less secure email addresses to the Proton Mail address. This option will enhance your account’s security.

Lastly, you can get the Android and iOS apps of Proton Mail if you want it on your phone.

After setting up mail, enjoy using the Proton Mail desktop app for free for 14 days. You can easily access your emails, contacts, security center settings, and Proton Calender all from this desktop app.

Additionally, you’ll get 500 MB of free Mail storage and 2 GB of Drive storage.

Upgrade Plan of Proton Mail

Note: If you already have a paid Proton Mail account, you’ll not be required to purchase it again. All your emails and settings will automatically synchronize in the Proton Mail desktop app after signing in.

In case you make up your mind to upgrade to a paid plan after the 14-day trial, you can simply do so by clicking on the Settings icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Click on the All Settings button.

Go to the Upgrde plan tab and select the plan as per your preference.

After selecting your plan, provide your details and purchase it.

Removing the Proton Mail Desktop App on Linux

If you decide to uninstall the Proton Mail desktop application from your system at any moment, run one of the commands mentioned below, depending on your distro:

# For Debian-based distributions sudo apt remove proton-mail # For Red Hat-based distributions sudo yum remove proton-mail

This way, the Proton Mail desktop app will automatically be removed from your Linux system.

Trying Alternative Secure Email Services

It’s always a better option to use a secure, end-to-end encrypted email service, especially for your professional dealings, as it contains confidential information. However, if you don’t like Proton Mail, you must explore other secure email alternatives until you find the one that suits you best.

Produced with AI assistance. Reviewed by the Make Tech Easier editorial team before publication. See our editorial policy and about page.